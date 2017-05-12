Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Little Theatre has announced its new season of six full-length plays starting in September.

The plays for the new season are: Look Back in Anger by John Osborne, director Alison Knott; The Things Good Men Do by Dan Muirden, director John Turner; Improbable Fiction by Alan Ayckbourn, director Jane Barth; Moonshine by Jim Nolan, director Ed Green; Playhouse Creatures by April de Angelis, director Margaret Bennett; The Vortex by Noel Coward, director K C Finn.

Chair of the directors’ committee Hilary Egan said: “We are very excited to have found an excellent mix of plays for next season which will offer a great variety of drama to see as well as to audition for and support.”

Members of the public are invited to the Little Theatre to hear more on Tuesday, May 23, at 8pm.

Each director will give a short talk about their play and answer any questions.

You will be able to find out not only about the cast needed for each play, but how you could get involved in the production team.

Many people are needed for every production, in stage management, props, costume, set building and design, lighting and sound technical support.

You will also be able to find out the dates of the plays and when the open auditions will be held.

The Chester Little Theatre welcomes actors or members in any support role throughout the year.

You need not be a member to audition for an acting role, but if you are offered a part, then you will be asked to join and pay a subscription.

Chester Little Theatre (Chester Theatre Club) in Gloucester Street, Chester CH1 3HR has been putting on plays since it started in 1945, firstly in the Chester Cathedral Refectory and at the Royalty Theatre.

The Little Theatre was able to buy its own premises in Gloucester Street in 1962 where it now produces plays in a fully equipped raked auditorium, and a technically advanced Studio with rostra seating.

If you are interested in knowing more but cannot come to the Playtasting on May 23, visit www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk or contact info@chestertheatreclub.co.uk for more information.