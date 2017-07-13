Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children at King’s Junior School in Chester triumphed in their stunning production of Guys and Dolls.

Right from the moment when the ‘Dolls’ met the ‘Guys’ the audience were taken back to 1940s New York, where gamblers rubbed shoulders with the earnest mission band as each try to leave their mark on the city.

Luke Williams (Nathan Detroit) brought out the delightful humour of this role and excelled in conveying the character’s emotions with excellent movement and vocal delivery.

He worked superbly well with Sam Rigby (Nicely Nicely), who also had wonderful comic timing and some outstanding physical movement.

Both these characters contrasted wonderfully with Louis Roberts (Sky Masterson) who played this smoothie with such maturity and excelled in his singing.

He worked so well with both Eila O’Connor and Brona Halpin (both played Sarah Brown).

Finally, Margot Melville and Imogen Brander (both played Miss Adelaide) both brought the house down with their wonderful comic timing, excellent movement and hilarious vocal delivery.

This outstanding production was an absolute joy from beginning to end the rightly deserved the standing ovations it received.