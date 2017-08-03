Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse, producers of Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre in Chester, have added five new shows to the summer 2017 schedule following the fastest ticket sales for a season to date.

This is the first time shows have been staged indoors on the new Storyhouse Stage and outdoors at Grosvenor Park with many shows selling out since the 2017 season began on July 15.

Three more performances of Alice in Wonderland have been added at 2.30pm on August 10, 11 and 18.

Produced by the team behind previous hit shows Stig of the Dump and The Wind in the Willows, Glyn Maxwell’s joyous new adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic story is perfect for families looking for a summer treat. One child under 12 can also go free with each paying adult.

Two more performances of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream have been added at 7.30pm on Tuesday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 22. Directed by Storyhouse’s Alex Clifton and featuring new music by Robert Hiley, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is an uplifting and hilarious celebration of love.

Storyhouse artistic director Alex Clifton said: “We are thrilled that our first ever season playing indoors and outdoors has been such a hit and it’s wonderful to see Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre get bigger and better every year.

“With lots of performances reaching more than 90% capacity so early on, we wanted to add even more chances to see the shows so that even more people can join us this summer.”

Storyhouse’s contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare’s brutal political thriller Julius Caesar, which has received five-star reviews, will also be at Grosvenor Park from August 3.

Riotous new musical The Beggar’s Opera continues at Chester’s new £37m theatre, cinema and library Storyhouse until August 19.

Shows at Grosvenor Park continue until August 27.

To find out more and book visit storyhouse.com.