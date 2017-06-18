Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool-based PurpleCoat returns to Chester’s Forum Studio Theatre with one of the 20th century’s greatest plays.

The all-female House of Bernarda Alba by Federico Garcia Lorca tells a haunting story of jealousy and sexual suppression; the controversial tale of Bernarda’s hardline rule over her five daughters’ sexual desires.

Written as a warning in the background of dictator-led Second World War Spain, this classic tale led to its author being executed three weeks after its completion.

It’s PurpleCoat’s fourth visit to Chester in the last 12 months, with hit productions of The Rover, Breezeblock Park and The Merchant of Venice all making a buzz, The House of Bernarda Alba is set to be a hard-hitting finale to an epic season.

Artistic director Karl Falconer said: “This really is a play for our times. It couldn’t be more contemporary with the issues it addresses, and to bring it to life with an incredible all-female company is something we’re hugely proud of.

“We’ve got an excellent cast and the script really is edge of your seat stuff. This production is shaping up to be an emotional tour-de-force.”

The House of Bernarda Alba is at the Forum Studio Theatre, Chester from June 30-July 1 at 7pm. The production is supported by Stephen Fry, Richard Wilson and Matthew Kelly.

Tickets are £10 and £8 concessions. Tickets are available now from tiptopproductions.co.uk or call the box office on 01244 341296.