Liverpool-based PurpleCoat is coming to Chester ’s Forum Theatre with the 17th century’s filthiest play.
The Rover is the rip-roaring, swashbuckling ride through the carnivals of Italy and the pirates prepared to go to any length to win the women of Naples.
Get in the Pirates of the Caribbean spirit and follow the adventure of the duplicitous pirate Wilmore and his drunken, failed attempts to bed every woman in Italy.
This hilarious slapstick production will be an all singing, all dancing celebration of Britain’s first professional female playwright, Aphra Behn, supported by ArtsCouncil England.
Watch the video trailer for The Rover:
- Macca post Sutton4:53
Show director Karl Falconer says: “It really is a laugh a minute. We’ve pulled out all the stops and brought together an incredible cast to bring to life this perfect show. It really is the funniest show we’ve ever staged. And as one of the first visiting companies to Storyhouse this summer, The Rover is a great chance to catch some more of our work.”
The Rover is at the Forum Studio Theatre, Chester from May 5-6 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £10 and £8 concessions. Tickets are available from tiptopproductions.co.uk or call the box office on 01244 341296.