The staff and students at Upton-by-Chester High School are once more deep in rehearsals for their annual school production.

This year’s show is Billy Elliot the Musical one of the most beloved shows on stage which tells the story of the bitter miner’s dispute of 1984/85 and a young boy’s fight to make his dream come true.

Based on the 2000 film the show involves high levels of performance and technical expertise and the audience will witness students performing at their peak.

The lead role of Billy who swaps his boxing gloves for ballet shoes is taken by Year 7 student Joe Hollins and sixth former Leah Hartley plays the role of dance teacher Mrs Wilkinson.

Tickets are priced £8.50 and are sure to sell out quickly, so get it in your diary.

To book your seat for this fabulous event contact Upton High School reception on 01244 981240.

Parents and students may purchase tickets using the on-line payment system at school and via the student reception, making cheques payable to Upton High School Fund.

The show runs from Tuesday, February 14 to Thursday, February 16 with curtain up at 7pm and a running time of approximately 2.5 hours.