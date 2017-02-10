Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Actors from Chester Little Theatre are working hard on their Irish accents for the company’s latest play.

Director Hilary Egan is helping actors master the South West Irish lilt for a production of Martin McDonagh’s play The Cripple of Inishmaan.

She said: “We are lucky enough to have some cast members who are Irish so that has been of great benefit to everyone. It’s getting the balance right with the accent so that it is understood by the audience; to do a true South West Irish accent would be very difficult to understand so my cast have to modify it slightly and soften it.”

Set in 1934 on Inishmaan, one of the three remote islands forming The Aran Islands off the West Coast of Ireland, the community is abuzz with excitement following word of the arrival of a Hollywood film crew on neighbouring island Inishmore.Orphan and cripple Billy Claven (played by Ally Goodman) fights for his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to escape a life of cruel mockery, endless patronisation, gossip and boredom.

Several newcomers to Chester Little Theatre can be seen in this play including Grace Bastyan, formerly of The Hammond School, Jake Cross of Queens Park High School, Gordon Wallis from Neston Players and real life brother and sister David Gardiner and Eileen Reisen.

The play is on Saturday, March 11 and Monday, March 13-Saturday, March 18 at Chester Little Theatre, Gloucester Street, Chester.

Tickets are £9.50 and £7.50 concessions on first Saturday, Monday and Tuesday evenings from www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk or telephone TicketSource on 0333 666 3366.