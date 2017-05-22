Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stewart Lee is bringing his unique brand of comedy to Storyhouse in Chester for one night only.

After four years of writing and performing half-hour episodes of stand up for his TV show, Content Provider is Stewart Lee’s first brand new, long-form, full length show since the award-winning Carpet Remnant World.

The show opened at Leicester Square Theatre in November 2016 to great acclaim and the UK tour will stop off at Storyhouse, £37million theatre, cinema and library complex, on Tuesday, October 3.

Stewart Lee began stand-up in 1988 at the age of 20, and won the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year in 1990.

In 2001 he co-wrote the libretto for Richard Thomas’s Jerry Springer, The Opera, which went on to win four Olivier Awards.

His most recent live shows have been Carpet Remnant World (2011), Much A Stew About Nothing (2013) and Room With a Stew (2015).

He made four series of Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle for the BBC which won Best Male TV Comic and Best Comedy Entertainment Performance at the British Comedy Awards in 2011 and a BAFTA in 2012.

His fourth and final BBC series of Comedy Vehicle is now available on DVD.

Stewart is also an occasional newspaper columnist and has recently published a collection of his short prose, also entitled Content Provider.

Tickets start from £24.50 and can be booked in person at the Storyhouse ticket kiosks, by calling 0844 815 7202 or clicking here.