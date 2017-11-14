Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nineties pop-stars Steps and Blue will play a special outdoor concert at Bolesworth next summer.

Steps have well and truly reclaimed their pop crown this year with a return to the charts, as well as sellout gigs across the country.

And as part of the band's 20th anniversary celebrations, they have announced Grandslam 2018: Summer of Steps, a huge summer outdoor tour to take place next year which will see them visit various outdoor locations across the UK, including Bolesworth on Saturday, June 23.

The concert will include Steps' best known hits including Last Thing On My Mind, Tragedy and 5,6,7,8; and special guests Blue will be supporting the group, playing hits like All Rise and One Love.

Tickets are on sale through www.ticketmaster.co.uk.