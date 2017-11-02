The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's November, which means the countdown to Christmas is officially on, especially now Starbucks red cups are back.

The coffee chain is known for its seasonal holiday drinks and today marks their official return.

Costa's Christmas range is also out today - with some fans disappointed by the scrapping of the orange hot chocolate.

But Starbucks fans will be happy to know their old favourites are all on the menu this year.

This year's red cup is different to other years as the company launches its first-ever colour-in Christmas cup.

It features a pair of hands holding red cups of coffee connected by swirling ribbons with lively Christmas scenes and splashes of red and green.

Here's the 2017 Starbucks menu:

Festive Cold Brew

(Image: Starbucks)

Festive Cold Brew is the brand new festive drink for this year, designed to bring a hint of Christmas to Starbucks classic cold brew blend. A touch of syrup is added to the slow-steeped cold brew coffee, and it is then finished with orange and cranberry pieces to bring out subtle Christmas spice flavours.

Fudge hot chocolate

An indulgent combination of milk chocolate and fudge syrup, carefully crafted with steamed milk, then finished with fudge flavoured whipped cream and a sprinkling of gold chocolate curls.

Fudge Hot Chocolate is available from £3.20 (short).

Gingerbread latte

(Image: Starbucks)

With all the ingredients you need for a cosy Christmas, this drink contains Starbucks 100% Arabica espresso, infused with gingerbread syrup and steamed milk.

Its finished with gingerbread flavoured whipped cream and wafer crumbs and is sure to hit the Christmas spot every time.

Toffee nut latte

(Image: Starbucks)

The much-loved Toffee Nut Latte is a combination of rich nutty flavours and Starbucks 100% Arabica espresso, with fresh steamed milk.

This festive favourite is complemented with finishing touches of whipped cream and decadent hazelnut sprinkles.

Eggnog latte

(Image: Starbucks)

The return of the Eggnog Latte is celebrated by fans all over the world.

Made by combining Starbucks 100% Arabica espresso with creamy, steamed eggnog and served with a dusting of ground nutmeg, it gets everyone feeling Christmassy.