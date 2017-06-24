Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swimming is one of the best days out you can have. It's fun, and it's a great way to exercise too!

And on a warm day, it's a winner.

So we've rounded up the best places to take the kids swimming – all within an hour's drive of Chester.

Chester City Baths

The Victorian City Baths were built in 1901 and offer two rectangular swimming pools, known as the Atlantic and the Pacific.

They reopened following a £3m revamp last year.

All ages and abilities are catered for, from learning to swim for adults and children, competitive training, water polo, triathlon, adult leisure, or sub aqua.

Visit chestercitybaths.co.uk for more information.

Northgate Arena

This community leisure centre in the heart of Chester boasts two swimming pools, one of which has a water slide.

There’s plenty of variety for those that love the pool, including swimming lessons, specific swim sessions, aqua classes and more.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

Sandy Lane Aqua Park

Chester's very own outdoor aqua park is situated on the banks of the River Dee and has beautiful views of the area. There's a great play area for the kids and the water park includes a 10 feature spray facility close to a grassed picnic area.

Open every day until the end of the season (September). Opening hours are 11am - 5pm (until September)

Water World Stoke

A little further from Chester but well worth the drive. Water World Stoke is home to the UK's first indoor water rollercoaster. Visitors can also plummet through the black hole slide, speed on the superflume or join in with their acclaimed aqua disco - a fun and safe Friday night disco from 6pm-9pm.

See info@waterworld.co.uk for information on opening times.

Splash Magic - Plas Madoc Leisure Centre, Wrexham

This place boasts a fabulous wave machine and a pool with an elephant and snake slide for the younger children. Alongside the infamous crocodile, the centre is a massive hit with the youngsters. The pool still has its fantastically fun spiral water slide for older children & grown ups too.

Contact info@plas-madoc.com for information on opening times.

Splash Zone Warrington

Although this is currently closed until late summer for extension, it's definitely worth planning a trip when it re-opens. Get ready for sprays, streams and super slides. This fantastic indoor attraction is open throughout the year. The water isn't deep enough to swim in - it's just a splashingly good time for the whole family and is open to kids of all ages.

Eirias Park and Waterpark, Colwyn Bay

Set in 50 acres of beautiful parkland, Eirais Park in Colwyn Bay is Conwy’s premier leisure facility. You can keep the kids active on a rainy day with the range of activities on offer here.

The indoor facilities include a 25m swimming and leisure pool with six lanes, various water slides and a separate water slide so the little ones can enjoy splashing around while you relax in the fitness suite, sauna, steam room and warm spa pool.

And swimming isn’t the only thing on offer at Eirias at the newly finished Eirias Events Centre; there is also an outdoor athletics arena which includes a grandstand and floodlit synthetic pitch for hockey and football matches.

Call 01942 577900 for opening times.

Have we missed any out? Let us know in the comments below