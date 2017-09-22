Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester city centre art gallery is host the first so-called 'graffiti battle' as the beginning of a month-long street art show this weekend.

The Contemporary on Lower Watergate Street will be the venue for the event on Saturday and will see two graffiti artists go against the clock to create a piece on the wall.

The winner will be decided by judges and will take home £250 in prize money.

Art featured on the night includes works by artists Ben Eine, TrustiCon, Copyright, Strewy and Shepard Fairey.

The event, which begins at 7pm with the graffiti battle at 7.15pm, is strictly guest list only on the opening night. For more information and to register a place on the guest list, visit www.facebook.com/thecontemporarychester.