Staff at Bunbury’s Yew Tree Inn have raised their glasses to two new national accolades.

The historic country pub is the only one in Cheshire listed among the UK wide Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs, very soon after being awarded an AA Rosette.

It is the first time that the Yew Tree had joined the challenge to enter the listing in the 49th position. The top spots remain in the hands of Britain’s long-established and founding gastropubs – many of which hold Michelin stars - with Yorkshire’s Star Inn at Harome at number one.

The Top 50 Gastropubs contest is organized by the Morning Advertiser, the hospitality industry’s leading publication, and judged by experts in the catering and pubs business.

Editor Nicholas Robinson said: “The list has been around for close to a decade now and every region now has a handful of great food pubs that Brits can count on for a superb meal, prepared by chefs whose skills wouldn’t be out of place in the world’s best restaurants.”

UK sales manager of sponsor Estrella Damm James Healey said: “We are recognising all top 50 for their hard work and dedication in raising the bar in pub dining - and in so doing, ensuring the longevity and legacy of that Great British icon, the pub.

Yew Tree publican Jon Cox said: “These latest awards are a tremendous tribute to the hard work and creativity of the kitchen team led by our talented head chef Nicola Rhodes. Again they have been recognized nationally with two top awards in quick succession. And it’s an amazing achievement to be the only one in Cheshire to be named among the Top 50 gastropub. The awards further boost our efforts to be a proper village pub, welcoming locals and visitors alike for drinks and social evenings, but with a quality, adventurous food offer.”

Last year the SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) representing most of Britain’s brewers, named the Yew Tree as the nation’s top rural craft beer pub for its exceptional line up of both cask and craft keg beers.

Since being relaunched by Jon and Lindsay Cox in 2010 the Yew Tree has twice been hailed as Pub of the Year by the Marketing Cheshire Awards and has also earned high praise in the Camra Good Beer Guide and other prestigious food and drink guides - including Michelin and Sawdays.

The Yew Tree was also a finalist in the Best Wine Pub class of The Great British Pub Awards 2016.