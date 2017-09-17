Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hotel in Chester is gearing up to launch its new steakhouse concept restaurant.

Scottish Steakhouse will open at Macdonald New Blossoms Hotel with new head chef Daniel Hostead at the helm on Thursday (September 21).

Located in the heart of the historic City of Chester on the famous City Walls near the Eastgate Clock Tower, the stylish and elegant four-star hotel will offer fresh new flavours along with twists on classic favourites.

Diners will be able to enjoy steaks including fillet and rib of beef on the bone which, staying true to Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ Scottish heritage, are sourced from fully accredited Scottish farms.

Beef served will be aged for a minimum of 21 days on the bone and hand cut by highly skilled butchers before being expertly cooked in the Josper Grill, which uses natural coals to add flavour.

Also on offer will be regionally sourced lamb, outdoor reared pork and the finest wild white fish, caught from sustainable sources around the UK and delivered fresh every day.

To whet the appetite, the starter menu will feature smoked baby back ribs, squid tempura and a unique black pudding Scotch egg.

Sides will range from indulgent hand cut chips, to three cheese macaroni and roasted winter root vegetables, as well as breads served with blue cheese dip, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.

Desserts to tempt those with a sweet tooth will include traditional baked New York cheesecake and a delectable zingy white chocolate and passion fruit delice.

The new restaurant, which will seat 60, will open seven days a week serving lunch and dinner with a choice of à la carte and fixed price menus with main courses starting from £12.

The eatery will be headed by top chef Daniel Hostead, from Chester, who has more than three years’ experience producing high quality menus at a selection of AA Rosette restaurants.

He said: “Diners can expect nothing but the best from the new Scottish Steakhouse at Macdonald New Blossoms Hotel and we are looking forward to welcoming foodies from Cheshire and beyond to savour this new dining experience. My vision is bring the best of Scotland’s larder to Cheshire.”

First opened in 1650, Macdonald New Blossoms Hotel combines traditional period charm with contemporary luxury to create the perfect place to relax and unwind. Situated just footsteps away from retail therapy on Eastgate Street and nearby the famous Chester Racecourse and historical attractions such as The Rows and City Walls, guests are spoilt for choice for things to do.

Macdonald Hotels Ltd celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016 and operates 47 hotels across the UK and ten resorts in the UK, Spain and Portugal.