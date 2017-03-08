Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mother's Day is just around the corner and plenty of restaurants in and around Chester are offering special deals in honour of the occasion.

Whether you are wanting to splash out on a fancy meal or enjoy Sunday lunch in a cosy pub, we've put together a guide of what's on and where.

The Boathouse

Treat mum to a two or three course meal at this riverside location.

£16.95 for two courses.

£19.95 for three courses.

Book your table here to avoid disappointment.

The Yard

This modern Italian restaurant based on City Road will be celebrating Mother's Day in style.

Free Molten Brown gift bag for every mum.

La Brasserie

(Photo: Luke Neale Photography)

Step into this Parisian-style restaurant based inside The Chester Grosvenor and enjoy a delicious three course lunch or dinner in celebration of Mother's Day.

Mums of the party will also be presented with a special gift.

£39.50 per person.

The Fishpool Inn

Spoil mum at this cosy inn dating back to the 18th century in Delamere.

A special Mother's Day menu will be available which is viewable here.

£29 per adult.

£15 for under 10 years.

A £10 deposit per person is required on booking.

Please call 01606 883277.

Chez Jules

Enjoy Mother's Day at this independent French eaterie based on Northgate Street.

There will be a specially designed menu with family in mind, offering a traditional roast, some French classics and a freshly prepared children's menu.

All mums will also receive a special free gift.

£15.95 for two courses.

£18.95 for three courses.

Please call 01244 400014 or click here to book online.

Restaurant 1539

Set within the grounds of Chester Racecourse, this modern British restaurant offers breathtaking surroundings whilst treating mum to Sunday lunch.

There will be a special Mother's Day menu available which is viewable here.

£24.50 for three courses.

Please call 01244 304611 or click here to book online.

Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa

Enjoy a three course carvery luncheon at this idyllic spot just outside of Chester.

A gift will also be given to mum.

£26.95 per person.

Please call the events office on 01244 570560 or email events@grosvenorpulford.co.uk. to book.

The Lord Binning Pub and Kitchen

This modern, rustic pub in Kelsall is offering a special Mother's Day menu with the option of two or three courses.

£22.00 for two courses.

£25.00 for three courses.

To book a table, please call 01829 751441

Oddfellows

Step into this charming, boutique hotel and treat mum to a seasonal lunch or dinner with a glass of champagne.

£22.50 for two courses.

£27.50 for three courses.

Please call 01244 345454 of book your table online.

The Chester Fields

Treat mum to a meal at this rural dining pub with countryside views.

Every booking entitles mum to a small gift.

£20 deposit required for tables of five or less.

£40 deposit required for tables of six or more.

Please call 01244 303100 to book a table.

If there is a Mother's Day restaurant offer you'd like us to add to our guide, please email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com. Alternatively, you can tweet us @ChesterChron or post to our Facebook page.