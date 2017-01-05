Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Christmas and New Year celebratory period is over and many of us are feeling a little out of pocket post-festivities.

However, if you hate the thought of staying in for the next month whilst your wallet recovers, many restaurants are offering special deals to help you abandon those January blues.

We've put together a guide of what offers are on in the city and where.

The Botanist

You will receive 50% off your total food bill when you book online at this botanical-inspired pub on Werburgh Street.

The offer is available Sunday - Friday from January 1 - January 31.

For parties of seven, ring the restaurant on 01244 408100 and quote 'January sale.'

Children's menu is not included.

Olive Tree Brasserie

At the Watergate Row Greek eatery you will receive 50% off the à la carte when you book online.

The offer is available Sunday - Thursday throughout January.

The Coach House Inn

This city centre pub is offering 50% off food throughout January and February.

The offer is available all day Monday - Friday excluding Valentines Day and Bank Holidays.

A minimum of one drink per diner must be purchased and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers.

Luke's Eating House

The St John Street contemporary eatery is offering 50% off your food bill every day in January.

The offer is available until January 31.

ABode Chester

The fine dining ABode Restaurant in the 'Fabulous on Fifth Floor' dining room is offering 50% off your food bill throughout January when having dinner.

The offer is available Monday - Sunday until February 2.

This excludes after 7.00pm on Saturday evening.

Not available in conjunction with any other offers.

Revolution

Get 50% off food if you book in advance at this chain bar based on Foregate Street.

The offer is available throughout January.

Chimichanga

Tex-Mex chain restaurant Chimichanga based on Pepper Street is offering 40% off mains all day Monday to Thursday and before 6pm on Fridays.

The offer is available until January 30.

Offer excludes Saturdays and Sundays.

The White Horse, Churton

Join this village pub on any Sunday in January for a roast dinner and receive a free pudding.

You have to buy the first two courses to be entitled to a free desert.

The Queen's Head, Frodsham

This village pub is also offering a January deal.

There will be a timely menu of four saintly dishes, all under 660 calories for £4.99 and four indulgent delights at £7.49 each.

The offer is available until January 31.

If you'd like us to include any offers in our guide, please email cheshire.news@trinitymirror.com. Alternatively, you can tweet us @ChesterChron or post to our Facebook page.