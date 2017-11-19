Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Revolution in Chester has introduced a mouth-watering menu of festive cocktails in the run-up to Christmas.

To celebrate party season, the Foregate Street venue has given classic tipples a yuletide twist, with drinks ranging from gingerbread-inspired Martinis to fruity frappés resembling Rudolph himself.

Here are the festive specials you can get your hands on.

Rudolph Frappé

Ketel One vodka and raspberry Revolution handcrafted flavour blended with strawberries, cherry syrup, pineapple juice and lime. With squirty cream and a cherry on top.

Big Buck's Fizz (sharer)

Freixenet Prosecco and orange juice with Ketel One vodka, apricot syrup and peach Revolution handcrafted flavour.

Gingerbread Man-tini

Ketel One vodka with Kahlúa, half and half, vanilla liqueur and dulce de leche, served with squirty cream and crunchy gingerbread men.

Merry Kissmas

Ketel One vodka, vanilla liqueur and pineapple juice with cranberry, lime and strawberry jam. Topped with raspberry sherbet and teeny tiny Love Hearts.

Winterberry Bramble

Tanqueray No. TEN gin and blackcurrant liqueur with apple juice, pear syrup, lemon and raspberries.

G&Tree

Tanqueray London Dry gin and Fever-Tree tonic water spruced with orange, cloves and a sprig of rosemary.