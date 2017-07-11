Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queen’s Park High School is hosting the Without the Walls Arts Festival, a collaborative venture with the Dee Schools’ Partnership, Christleton Learning Trust and Edsential.

The festival, which will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, July 12-13, is a showcase of the arts from across 11 schools within Chester, at both primary and secondary level.

The schools, which include, Queen’s Park High, Christleton High, Chester Catholic High, Belgrave Primary, Lache Primary, St Clare’s Catholic Primary, Dodleston CE Primary, Eccleston CE Primary, Overleigh St Mary’s Primary, St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Catholic Primary and St Mary’s Community Nursery have been working together for a number of weeks on this joint project to raise children’s aspirations and achievement in the creative and performing arts.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Headteacher at Queen’s Park High School Lyndsay Watterson said: “Queen’s Park High School is delighted to be hosting the Without the Walls Arts Festival – a fantastic collaboration showcasing talent from across our partnership of schools with the support of Edsential.

“So far, it has been wonderful to see how the arts can build links across different age groups and schools, resulting in some outstanding pieces of work, showing such breadth of talent. I am really looking forward to seeing all the hard work come together across the two days of the festival.”

The Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels will officially open the event on Wednesday at 10am with head of education for Cheshire West and Chester Council Mark Parkinson, MP for Chester Chris Matheson and head of Cheshire West Association of Primary Headteachers (CWAPH) Hilary Berry who will each open different sessions over the two days.

As well as performances of dance, drama, music and poetry, the festival will feature an exhibition of artwork showcasing some exceptional pieces of work created during joint workshops between the schools.

(Image: UGC TCH)

The private view of the exhibition will be held at QPHS Art Gallery on Wednesday, July 13 from 6–7.30pm but will also be accessible between 9.15am and 4.30pm on both days.

Head of visual and performing arts and operations manager at Edsential, Debbie Cottam, said: “The aim was to provide high quality, inspirational teaching in the creative and performing arts allowing children and young people to access a wide range of opportunities aimed at raising aspiration, attainment and stimulating creativity.

“This arts festival is the first of its kind to be held in Chester in partnership with these schools, so we are really excited to be able to support this inaugural event and celebrate the talents, successes and achievements of our young people.”