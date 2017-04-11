The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tyson the Tyrannosaurus Rex caused quite a stir in Chester city centre leaving young children scared, excited and intrigued all at the same time.

The dinosaur, AKA Chesney Edwards, was not an escapee from the zoo or a straggler from prehistoric Chester but a clever walking talking ad for dino-themed events at the Flip Out Trampoline Park, Chester Gates Business Park, entitled Rawrsome (April 1-23) during the Easter break.

Running throughout the holidays, activities include the search for prehistoric dinosaur bones and visitors are met face-to-face by Flip Out’s very own animated T-Rex.

The programme includes bounce time on the store’s 200 trampolines and use of the free running area, Total Wipeout and the Ninja Warrior course. There is also be a safari jeep, after-dark specials and guest DJs on selected nights.

Managing director of Flip Out Chester Elliott Shuttleworth said: “During the Easter holidays we have loads of exciting stuff going on for all ages and for those with a love of dinosaurs – it’s not just going to be awesome, it’s going to be ‘Rawrsome’.”

To book a bounce session during the Rawrsome holiday activities, visit www.flipout.co.uk/chester or call 01244 956777. You can also follow @FlipOutChester on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.