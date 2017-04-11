Tyson the Tyrannosaurus Rex caused quite a stir in Chester city centre leaving young children scared, excited and intrigued all at the same time.

The dinosaur, AKA Chesney Edwards, was not an escapee from the zoo or a straggler from prehistoric Chester but a clever walking talking ad for dino-themed events at the Flip Out Trampoline Park, Chester Gates Business Park, entitled Rawrsome (April 1-23) during the Easter break.

Running throughout the holidays, activities include the search for prehistoric dinosaur bones and visitors are met face-to-face by Flip Out’s very own animated T-Rex.

Flip Out Chester has a special Rawsome programme of activities for visitors of all ages throughout the Easter school holidays

The programme includes bounce time on the store’s 200 trampolines and use of the free running area, Total Wipeout and the Ninja Warrior course. There is also be a safari jeep, after-dark specials and guest DJs on selected nights.

Managing director of Flip Out Chester Elliott Shuttleworth said: “During the Easter holidays we have loads of exciting stuff going on for all ages and for those with a love of dinosaurs – it’s not just going to be awesome, it’s going to be ‘Rawrsome’.”

To book a bounce session during the Rawrsome holiday activities, visit www.flipout.co.uk/chester or call 01244 956777. You can also follow @FlipOutChester on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.