Stars of television and theatre will join a local chorus for a ground-breaking production coming to Chester this April.

Written by Stephanie Dale, The Lost Boy highlights the plight of young refugees in today’s uncertain world.

It is a story of innocence, of fear of the unknown and ultimately a magical tale of acceptance.

Artistic director Matt Baker, who won an award for his outstanding contribution to the arts in Cheshire, composed the original score.

He said: “We are absolutely thrilled with our cast. We have four exceptionally talented actors with impressive theatre and television credits to their names.

“Our title role will be played by Andre Costin who has just finished performing in The Kite Runner in London.

“He is the perfect choice for this challenging part, but I know audiences will be enthralled.”

Joining Costin on stage are Jonathan Markland who starred in Eastenders, Victoria Brazier from Coronation Street and Jill McAusland of Call the Midwife.

The play will be performed by Theatre in the Quarter and directed by Kate McGregor, whose recent work include Moira Buffini’s Gabrielle starring Paul McGann.

The production company has partnered with City of Sanctuary, a national charity that supports people who are escaping persecution, torture or warfare in their own countries.

It has also worked alongside two young asylum seekers, hearing their first-hand accounts of fleeing their own countries and how they have coped with their new lives in the UK.

Excerpts from their personal accounts will be used in the stage show.

Theatre in the Quarter will be touring secondary schools in March and April, offering in-depth workshops to teenagers based around the subject.

The workshops will include a film that highlights the difficulties that many refugees and asylum seekers face with footage from the two young asylum seekers.

The Lost Boy runs from April 21 to May 7 at St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester.

Tickets are available here or by calling 07854 550549.

More information can be found by visiting Theatre in the Quarter’s Facebook page or by clicking here.