Oulton Park will take a waltz down memory lane this Saturday, when its annual Vintage Festival will recall motoring’s pioneering age with classic racing and off-track displays and entertainment with a nostalgic theme.

Track action will be headlined by Formula Vintage, featuring racing from historic machines that have competed in classic races including Le Mans and the Mille Miglia, as well as at Brooklands, the UK’s home of racing between the wars.

Cars from long-disappeared names such as Riley, ERA and Fraser-Nash as well as well-established marques including Alfa Romeo, Bugatti and Bentley will return to action, recalling classic battles from the past in the Hawthorn Memorial Trophies races.

These cars raced in an era without seatbelts, roll cages, or modern safety features, so there will be pure bravery on show from the drivers.

Racing classes include vintage racing and sports cars from the inter-war era, pre-1961 racers, the 500cc F3 cars that established names such as Stirling Moss and Cooper Cars in the 1950s, plus more modern classics from Morgan and Ferrari.

Off-track, Oulton Park will be transformed into a garden party from yesteryear, with vintage and classic cars on display for those wishing to take a closer look at motoring’s rich heritage.

There will also be a spitfire on display which visitors can sit inside for a small charitable donation, plus live period music and dancing and many more retro-themed activities to look forward to.

Tickets for the Vintage Festival at Oulton Park are available in advance for £19 with free entry for under-13s. For more information, call 0843 453 9000 or visit www.oultonpark.co.uk