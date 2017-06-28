Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Alchemist is all set to open its doors in Chester before the end of July.

Builders are currently working hard at the St John Street site to convert the former Gin Rickey's and Luke's Eating House into upmarket food and cocktail bar The Alchemist.

A site worker told The Chronicle they were working to a July 17 deadline, and Living Ventures, the leisure company behind the refurbishment, said they were hoping to be ready to open their doors on July 28.

Chester's Gin Rickey's closes as The Alchemist prepares to open in its place

Gin Rickey's, one of Chester's most popular bars and restaurants, closed its doors in April after two years in business and shortly afterwards it was announced The Alchemist would re-open in its place.

Simon Potts, managing director of The Alchemist, said at the time: “We’re incredibly proud to be opening our tenth site, just six years after the brand’s inception.

We’re now establishing ourselves as one of the most talked about bar and restaurant brands in the UK, and we are delighted to open in Chester and intend to bring something different to its food and drink scene.“