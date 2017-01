Cruise and Off The Wall gallery from Saturday, January 21

Cruise and Off The Wall gallery from Saturday, January 21

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Did you enjoy a night out over the weekend?

The weather was slightly miserable but that didn't stop Chester party-goers from going out and enjoying themselves.

If you danced the night away in Cruise or Off The Wall on Saturday night, you may be in our gallery of photos taken by I AM VIP Chester.