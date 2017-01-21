Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rock band featuring members of Thin Lizzy are bringing their latest show to Wrexham in March.

Black Star Riders will play at Wrexham Glyndwr University’s William Aston Hall on Friday, March 3 to coincide with the release of their new album, Heavy Fire.

The group is fronted by Thin Lizzy singer Ricky Warwick and guitarist Scott Gorham, also featuring Damon Johnson, Robert Crane and Jimmy DeGrass.

Their Wrexham date is part of a 16 date UK and Ireland tour, supported by Gun and The Amorettes.

Ricky Warwick said: “It seems like ages since we did the Leppard/Whitesnake tour so we are all really looking forward to being back out on the road.

“Our third album will be out just prior to the dates so it’s going to be great to play tracks from that along with favourites from the first two records also.

“Having my old friends from Gun and The Amorettes out with us too is just icing on the cake.”

Black Star Riders formed in 2012, releasing their debut album All Hell Breaks Loose in May 2013. This was followed up by their second album, The Killer Instinct, in 2014.

Mark Fleming, William Aston Hall venue manager, said: “We’re delighted to be a part of Black Star Riders tour - with them going to Cardiff on their first tour date and to us in Wrexham on their second, we’re looking forward to giving the band a huge Welsh welcome.

“In 2016 rock bands such Public Image Ltd and Slade put on fantastic performances. We know this gig will be of similar stance. It’ll be a night filled with serious riffs, punchy vocals and dedicated rock fans, all making for a great atmosphere and unforgettable memories.”

Tickets for Black Star Riders at the William Aston Hall are priced £24, available from the box office at Glyndwr.ac.uk/events or by calling 0844 888 9991.