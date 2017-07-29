Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Performers from legendary London music club Ronnie Scott’s wowed guests in a Chester restaurant in Chester ahead of an eight-week residency at Opera Grill on Pepper Street.

The exclusive preview evening with a special jazz dining menu was sold out weeks ago but there is still availability for forthcoming dates in September and October.

Ronnie Scott’s opened in London more than half a century ago and has hosted some of the world’s greatest performers including Chaka Khan, Prince, Van Morrison and George Benson.

Head of music at individual restaurants Jason Herd said: “Ronnie Scott’s is an institution in the UK and is usually something people go to London for especially so we are so excited to be bringing it to Chester.”

Alex LoSardo from Ronnie Scott’s said: “Having been a guest at Opera Grill in Chester and having witnessed how professional an operation it is as well as how good the room sounds, it seemed like a no-brainer to partner with this classy establishment. We are excited to be there.”

Playing on the night were The Emma Smith Quartet, The James Pearson Quartet and Cuban band Eli and La Evolución.

Emma Smith has shared a stage with Kurt Elling, Michael Bublé, Georgie Fame and Goldie, among others, while James Pearson, artistic director at Ronnie Scott’s, has worked with a host of famous names including Dame Cleo Laine, Petula Clark, Joss Stone, Dave Stewart, Ray Davies and Paul McCartney.

Eli and La Evolución, who play a selection of Cuban salsa covers of world-famous pop, soul and R&B hits, as well as a selection of original material and Cuban classics, have performed all over the UK in festivals, venues and private events including a five-year monthly residency upstairs at Ronnie Scott’s.

Opera Grill won the Best Newcomer title at the 21st annual Cheshire Life Food and Drink Awards - an award given to the venue that has made the greatest impact on the local community and has helped to promote Cheshire food and drink to a new audience.

The restaurant recently hosted performances from Russell Watson and award-winning opera singer Jonathan Antoine as well as live music every weekend from covers band The Collective and the restaurant’s gospel choir.

Ronnie Scott’s Live at Opera Grill will take place on Thursdays from 7pm until late from Thursday, September 14. To book contact Sara Boothby on: 01244 343 888 or email sara.boothby@individualrestaurants.com