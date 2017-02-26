Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A folk four-piece will be returning to Alexander’s in March as part of their Live III album tour.

The Urban Folk Quarter tour has already seen the band perform a string of shows across the UK, France and Spain and at festivals including Green Man, Towersey, Cropready, Shrewsbury, Ringsted in Denmark, and Lakeland Festival, in Erlach, Switzerland.

They were also personally invited by singer Joss Stone to appear at children’s charity Barnardo’s 150th anniversary concert at London’s The Roundhouse.

Partly recorded in Chester during their spring 2015/ 2016 tour - Live III’s nine tracks revisit material from their 2014 studio album, The Escape, and road-testing new tunes.

A perfect showcase for the four-piece’s musicianship, the collection embraces their full scope, from the full-on Upward Spiral, to quieter Resiste and The Language Barrier.

New tracks (pencilled in for their 2018 studio album) underline the quartet’s globe-spanning sense of adventure: inspired by a trip to India Whiplash Reel transports a classical Indian scale into a Celtic setting, while the grooving Long Time Traveller presents a distinctly UFQ take on a song adapted from famed American 19th century tunebook, The Sacred Harp.

The UFQ’s sixth album over-all, Live III, takes a different approach to its predecessors, Live (2011) and Live II (2013).

Percussionist Tom Chapman said: “Our previous live albums have very much been presented as one night.

“Even though Live II was recorded at two gigs, when you listen to it it’s easy to hear it as one gig. Live III is very definitely an album collected over months, with varied rooms and audiences giving the album its unique dynamic drive.”

Galician fiddle player Paloma Trigás has shared stages and recorded with the likes of The Chieftains, Sharon Shannon and Altan, and toured the stadiums of the world with Spain’s biggest folk star, Carlos Nuñez.

The Urban Folk Quartet: Live III (SAE Records) is out now, available as CD and download. Tickets for the gig on March 30 gig are on sale now priced £6 (£8 on the door).

For more dates, plus festival appearances, see: www.theufq.com/gigs