Tickets for Gary Barlow's hotly anticipated Delamere concert are up for grabs at inflated prices – even though they are not officially on sale until tomorrow (Friday, October 20).

Special priority tickets for next year's gig at Delamere Forest went on sale yesterday for customers who bought Gary's upcoming book A Better Me on Amazon, and many are also available on resale site Viagogo.

The site's official prices for the show start at £56.25 and range from £93 to £134, while a ticket for Gary's Llandudno concert could set you back a whopping £638.

Understandably, this hasn't gone down too well with Gary's fans, some of whom expressed their frustration on the Frodsham-born star's Facebook page.

Lynne Towers wrote: "Same old story, I would have thought due to recent terrorist activity the ticket sales should have high security, how can that happen if ticket touts have already got their hands on tickets, not safe at all. As for pre sale when you purchase his book, absolute rubbish. Should be ashamed."

And Susan Murray said: "These are already being sold by ticket touts for hundreds of pounds. So how are we going to be lucky and get them tomorrow when most venues are almost sold out?"

Gary will be kicking off his 34-date solo tour of the UK in April 2018 and finish with a homecoming gig at Delamere on June 9.

General ticket sales start at 10am tomorrow and are available here .