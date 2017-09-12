Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of music lovers witnessed two special outdoor concerts in the beautiful grounds of Bolesworth Castle in Cheshire.

The Bolesworth Proms began with Classic Ibiza, this summer’s coolest open-air classical dance party on Friday, September 1.

Classic Ibiza, in association with Ministry of Sound, saw the Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and DJ Goldierocks perform some of the biggest dance tracks from the last 20 years.

It started with a chill-out set and, as the sun went down, the vocalists and USO’s dynamic musicians ramped things up as the evening broke into festive-club mode with accompanying lasers.

Jill Whittingam, one of the thousands of people that witnessed the concert, commented on Facebook: “What an excellent night out! I went with friends celebrating a 50th birthday and my daughter and friend of 17 - we all danced our socks off! Great atmosphere, incredible music and a fantastic show. Thank you for bringing Urban Soul Orchestra to Bolesworth.”

The following night Bolesworth hosted The Great British Prom, a feast of music from across the home nations.

The National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Anthony Inglis, led proceedings and were joined live on stage by renowned artists such as the UK’s best selling classical artist Russell Watson, soprano Annette Wardell, Classical Brit Award-winning Welsh vocal group Only Men Aloud and The Manchester Scots Guards Association. The evening concluded with a stunning fireworks finale choreographed to the music.

The audience also witnessed Heartbeat Chorus, the winner of the Great British Prom Choir competition perform Jerusalem. Due to the quality of entrants to the competition Corobella, another shortlisted choir, were also given the opportunity to perform during the interval.

Director of Revival Productions Lisa Ward, who organised both concerts, said: “We had two amazing nights at Bolesworth – thank you to everyone that came. Having organised similar concerts elsewhere in the country we knew that the formula worked well but we were not prepared for the reaction of the audience. It blew us all away!

“Thank you to Bolesworth for hosting us, and everyone that came along. We have some exciting plans for next year and hope to see everyone again.”

The Bolesworth Proms was proud to have supported local charity Claire House Children’s Hospice. This worthy cause received £1 from every programme sold on the night.