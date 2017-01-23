Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Fidelio Trio, from Ireland, come to Theatr Clwyd in Mold on Sunday, January 29 as part of this year’s Celebrity Classical Concert Season.

Rapidly rising stars of the classical music scene, the Fidelio Trio was shortlisted for the prestigious 2016 Royal Philharmonic Society Ensemble Award, following its tours to Europe and USA as well as numerous concerts in the British Isles.

The Fidelio Trio are Mary Dullea on piano, Adi Tal on the cello and Darragh Morgan playing the violin.

They perform diverse repertoire internationally, broadcast regularly on BBC Radio 3 and National Public Radio in the USA and in 2010 were featured in a Sky Arts documentary.

Since their debut at London’s South Bank, they have appeared at Wigmore Hall, Kings Place, Purcell Room and Royal Opera House, with an international schedule which also includes Shanghai Oriental Arts Centre, Casa da Musica (Porto), and Palazzo Albrizzi, Venice (Italy) and leading venues in the USA.

For the past three years the trio were artists-in-residence at Dublin City University, where they continue as artistic directors of the annual Winter Chamber Music Festival.

Enthusiastic champions of the piano trio genre, they come to Mold to perform a programme which begins with Beethoven’s Op.70 Ghost trio, which takes its name from the mysterious slow movement and is one of the most popular in the repertoire. This is contrasted with the rarely played Faure D minor trio, first performed in Paris in the Spring of 1923 and evocative of late French romanticism.

After the interval, Bohemian warmth and passion takes centre stage in Smetana’s G minor trio. He completed the work in two months following the death of his eldest daughter at the age of four. It was given its first performance in Prague later the same year, in December 1855, with Smetana himself as the pianist.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, are priced £17, concessions £15. Call 01352 701521 or visit www.clwyd-theatr-cymru.co.uk.