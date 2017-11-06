Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Britain’s best live bands Stereophonics have announced two special outdoor shows in summer 2018.

The legendary rockers will kick off the summer playing a huge gig at The Racecourse Ground in Wrexham on Saturday, June 2 followed by another huge date at Cardiff City Stadium a week later.

The band has already confirmed a busy schedule in the first half of 2018 with nine European shows ahead of a 15-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland in February and March, where they will entertain fans with a collection of favourites as well as tracks from their new album, ‘Scream Above The Sounds’.

The latest record, released on Parlophone in October 2017, comes twenty years after their debut ‘Word Gets Around’ – the band’s tenth studio album follows the latest release in 2015, ‘Keep The Village Alive’, which was their sixth chart-topping album to go alongside countless music awards spanning over two decades.

The summer 2018 dates represent a real homecoming for Stereophonics, revisiting two venues with such a strong history for the band. The dynamic four-piece first played Cardiff City Stadium back in 2010 and have always been guaranteed a rapturous reception ever since, including at a sell-out summer show in 2016. When performing at the Racecourse Stadium in the same year they become the first artists to play a live show there since the 1982 Wrexham Festival, and the show treated fans to a truly memorable night.

Tickets go on-sale today (Monday, November 6) at 10am via www.stereophonics.com and www.myticket.co.uk .

Speaking about the latest show announcements, front man Kelly Jones said: “It's a privilege to have the following we have in Wales. The fans have stuck with us and believed in us no matter what path we have tried. We try to push ourselves out of our comfort zone and from doing that we see so many new young fans that have come on board also. The stadium shows are a celebration of twenty years of music. Songs that have come honestly and truthfully and then I can't believe I get to hear all those people singing them back to us. I can't wait to play in front of the crowd that made us!”