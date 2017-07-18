Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you wannabe at a Spice Girls-themed 90s party that's coming to Chester this September?

Hot on the heels of a handful of sold out events across the UK, the nostalgic celebration is coming to Chester for one night only on Friday, September 1 - at a venue yet to be officially confirmed.

DJs will be spinning 90s classics from Hanson to Backstreet Boys, TLC to Britney Spears - and although the Fab Five won't be in attendance, there will be a heavy dose of Spice Girls tunes all night.

Attendees to the event, hosted by That's So 90s events company, must wear outfits inspired by the decade, and Spice Girls outfits are highly encouraged.

If you're interested in attending, visit this page for more information.