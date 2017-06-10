Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tommy Scott, best known as the lead singer/songwriter in the band Space, is performing a special one off solo show at Alexander’s in Chester.

Tommy will be performing popular Space songs in addition to some of his solo work.

His solo output includes an album featuring members of other renowned bands, such as High Flying Birds and Icicle Works, and 2017 will see the release of a new Space album Give Me Your Future.

It has been recorded and produced by Grammy and Brit award winning producer Steve Levine, who has worked with many acts such as The Clash, Culture Club and the Beach Boys.

Tommy and the band, whose hits include Female of the Species, the original theme tune to the popular TV series Cold Feet, have sold more than two million albums world wide with titles including Spiders, Tin Planet, Suburban Rock and Roll and Attack of the Mutant 50ft Kebab.

The band have also released 10 top 20 singles and a host of other single releases to-date with titles including Neighborhood, Female of the Species, Me and You Vs. The World, Avenging Angels, Dark Clouds and Begin Again.

Support comes from Martyn Peters, a multi-instrumentalist from North Wales who recently released his debut album Veins.

Tommy Scott will be at Alexander’s on Thursday, August 3. Doors 7.30pm. Tickets £10 advance.

Tickets available from See Tickets: http://www.seetickets.com/go/tommyscottspace