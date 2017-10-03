Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following the success of their critically acclaimed album Fusion in 2016, Hawklords have reset their space-rock clock with the 2017 album release entitled Six, out this week, and the announcement of a UK tour which includes a date in Chester.

They will perform at The Live Rooms in Chester on Saturday, November 18.

From the malevolent maelstrom that is Mind Crime and the intoxicating intrigue of Nightside to the expansive desolation of Los Cavatina, this album breaks the mould with a stark and disturbing, yet sometimes beautiful body of work.

Described by the band as “a study in dystopia and the dark spaces of the mind”, it features key former Hawkwind members Harvey Bainbridge and Jerry Richards, with Dave Pearce (from British psyche-rock band The Bevis Frond) alongside newest band member Tom Ashurst.

The band’s amazing lightshow will once again be provided by veteran lighting designer Dave ‘Lighthouse’ Johnson, who is creating a new show.

Visit www.theliverooms.com/www.seetickets.com.