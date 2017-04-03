Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of Bob Dylan won’t want to miss a special event taking place at Alexander’s in Chester on Easter Saturday.

Simply Dylan is the brainchild of John O’Connell, formerly of the legendary Liverpool cult band Groundpig.

They are billed as a tribute to Bob Dylan and not a tribute band - essentially they deliver their own interpretations of the songs of Dylan staying close to how they were originally recorded rather than deliver an imitation of the music icon.

Having started off as a modest project celebrating Dylan’s 70th birthday, the band have gone on to sell out the Cavern Club some seven times, impressing fans on a tour of Spain and getting rave reviews while on the road with SJM Concerts.

Frontman O’Connell said things really started to take off for Simply Dylan since they last performed at Alexander’s.

Simply Dylan will consist of John O’Connell on vocals, guitar and harmonica, Paul Catharell on bass, Phil Larkin on keyboards, Rachel Jones on violin, Lou Mottershead and Laura James on backing vocals.

Simply Dylan will be performing at Alexanders Live on Saturday, April 15. For more information visit www.simplydylan.com.