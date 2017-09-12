Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rejuvenated ‘80s Scots rockers Big Country continue along their lengthy comeback trail with a gig in Liverpool later this month.

They will play their third album The Seer (featuring their biggest UK single Look Away) in its entirety as well as other smash hits like Fields Of Fire, Chance and In A Big Country, all featuring their trademark ‘bagpipe’ sound - in fact, guitar pedal effects wizardry created by original front man Stuart Adamson and legendary producer Steve Lillywhite.

Adamson died in 2001 but that stirring sound lives on. Remaining original members – Bruce Watson (guitar), Tony Butler (bass) and drummer Mark Brzezicki – reunited in 2007 for a 25th anniversary tour with Butler taking on lead vocals.

Three years later they were back on the road with a new album, The Journey, which featured Mike Peters as lead vocalist/guitarist, plus Bruce’s son Jamie on additional guitar.

Butler has since retired and Peters resumed his activities with The Alarm but Simon Hough has joined as an impressive front man and they have added the experienced Scott Whitley on bass, all to great acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Big Country play the Live Lounge at The Cavern, Matthew Street, Liverpool, on Thursday, September 21, at 8pm. Call 051 236 9091 for details. Tickets cost £20.