Young musicians have been given their opportunity to showcase their talent at Saughall Scout Hut.

The first ever Open Mic night, for young singers and musicians, aged 18 and under, was a great success, with four young musicians playing covers of Oasis, Justin Bieber, Fall Out Boy and others.

The most recent night gave six young musicians a special place where they could be heard, supported and appreciated on stage, some for the first time.

This unique opportunity to meet other young musicians from around the area is free to musicians, their friends and family, and is held on the first Saturday of each month.

More information can be found on the Facebook page Saughall Music in the Park.