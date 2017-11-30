Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ronnie Scott’s is something any music lover would associate with London but stylish restaurant Opera Grill invited artists from the legendary club to perform at the Chester venue’s dedicated Music Lounge and now the artists have returned for a special Christmas show season.

Following a sell-out autumn season featuring jazz, blues, funk, soul and Latin fusion music, musicians returned on Thursday (November 23) to the delight of locals as well as those from further afield.

Music Lounge guests have heaped praise on the performances so far, hailing the shows as ‘mind-blowing’ and ‘a little bit of London in Chester’, with the restaurant’s internationally inspired food also described as ‘fabulous’.

Head of the Music Lounge Jason Herd said: “The response has just been phenomenal. At the music lounge we strive to bring our guests exceptional artists and these are some of the best the UK has to offer. We are really excited to be putting on another season.”

The Christmas shows will take place every Thursday until and including December 14, with the new year’s season beginning on Thursday, January 11.

Performing on Thursday, November 30 will be singer-songwriter Sara Dowling, with echoes of Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, supported by pop singer Billie Black.

The Paul Carmichael Band will entertain guests on December 7, with Katie Leone on stage on December 14. December 7 and 14 will also feature Ronnie Scott’s DJ Mike Vitti.

The evenings are £70 per person and include a three course festive menu with a glass of prosecco.

To book, contact Sara Boothby on 07392 868 662 or email sara.boothby@individualrestaurants.com.