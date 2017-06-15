Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rewind, The 80s Music Festival, will once again celebrate the music of the 1980s when it returns to Capesthorne Hall in Macclesfield for the fourth year from August 5-6 with a fantastic line up of stars.

Saturday night at Rewind North will feature a headline performance from New York’s finest, Village People, and fellow chart toppers Sister Sledge. And you can rock out on Sunday night with the legendary Status Quo.

Other stars appearing at Rewind North 2017 include Tom Robinson, Altered Images, The Trevor Horn Band, The Blockheads, Hugh Cornwell, The Orchestra (featuring former members of Electric Light Orchestra), Junior Marvin’s Wailers, Captain Sensible and Johnny Hates Jazz.

Appearing with super-group British Electric Foundation are Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory, Sex Pistol Glen Matlock, Jaki Graham, Owen Paul, Claudia Brucken and The Farm’s Peter Hooton.

Level 42, Kim Wilde, Peter Hook and The Light, Roland Gift, Dr and The Medics, Belinda Carlisle, Toyah, Nick Heyward and T’Pau, complete the Rewind North weekend line-up.

Rewind Festival is a celebration of music, fun and good times set to a live 80s soundtrack from the biggest music icons from the decade of day-glo and big hair.

It’s the biggest party of the summer with camping, glamping, posh nosh, theme bars, DJs, street entertainment, funfairs, silent disco, big top bars, kidzone, fireworks, trade stands, fancy dress and much more.

Full ticket outlet details and prices are available from the official Rewind website: www.rewindfestival.com.