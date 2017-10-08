Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Town Hall will play host to alternative Bavarian celebration Discoberfest later this month.

The event promises to bring an eclectic mix of classic disco hits and live band crowd pleasers to the usual Oktoberfest style festivities, all in the heart of Chester, on Saturday, October 21.

Event organiser Steve Davies said: “We wanted to celebrate the traditional German beer festival and put our own spin on it. Who doesn’t like beer, bratwurst and boogying?

“We are bringing the spirit of Oktoberfest to Chester and adding a sprinkle of disco!”

Doors open at 7pm, where guests will be served a traditional Apfelkorn shooter on arrival.

In addition to the disco and entertainment there will be plenty of German beers to enjoy including Munich’s Spaten Lager, as well as traditional snacks.

Tickets are just £10 per person and include a commemorative stein and an Apfelkorn shooter, and are available to buy at eventbrite.com

For more information, visit www.chestertownhall.co.uk and join in the conversation on social media @ChesterTownHall #Discoberfest.