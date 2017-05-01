Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the most exciting duos of recent years, Devon-based Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin, will embark on a tour of unexpected venues next month including a performance at The Lion Salt Works in Northwich on Wednesday, May 24.

Tickets for the 8pm event (price £12), in the Thompson Suite, are available by calling 07786 175437 or emailing phhmlsw@gmail.com.

The 10-date Out of the Ordinary tour will see the award-winning pair weaving their musical wizardry across England and Wales, performing at some unpredictable locations. Churches will jostle with caverns and Iron Age roundhouses with ancient as they perform in 10 different counties from Cornwall to County Durham.

With three studio and one live album to their name, Devon-born Martin and Lancashire-born Henry have made a huge impression in the roots world, a highlight of which saw them clinch the coveted 2014 Best Duo title at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

Their latest album Watershed was released last September - a collection of 12 atmospheric original songs, it saw them moving away from the historical figures and events that peopled their acclaimed previous album Mynd as they explored the idea of a modern folk tale.

Hannah said: “We are really looking forward to taking our music to these magical places. We have always drawn on many musical styles and regional influences so it seemed apt to seek out some of the more unusual places that have shaped our island’s rich and diverse history.”