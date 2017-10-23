Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new Chester supper club event was hailed a ‘huge success’ by organisers after selling out in just 72 hours.

The inaugural Houmous x House Music event was held at Olive Tree Brasserie on Watergate Street, hosted by restaurant owner Dean Wilson and DJs Geddes and Gioia.

The dining-cum-dancing experience saw nearly 90 diners enjoy a specially designed cocktail and meze menu, while enjoying soulful house classics from Chester’s most coveted duo.

The doors were then opened to allow more revellers to enjoy the immersive dining event - one of the first of its kind in the city.

Dean, who founded the Greek/Mediterranean restaurant, said: “It’s not the first time we have combined dining with live music, but Houmous x House Music was truly something extra special.

“The atmosphere from the get-go was incredible - a great crowd with a love of good food and good music - a perfect combination for us.”

After dinner had been served, tables were moved to one side to allow for dancing which continued into the early hours as guests enjoyed uplifting house music.

Paul ‘G’ Geddes, who also co-owns GHQ, Charles Street’s barber and tattoo destination, has been a prolific DJ in both London and Ibiza for over two decades and now plays alongside fellow DJ Frankie Gioia.

G said: “Once again the crowd were just incredible and there were great scenes of people just having a great time, right from the start. We couldn’t have asked for much more and we’re looking forward to planning the next one with Dean and his team.”

For further information about Olive Tree Brasserie visit their website or call 01244 956643.