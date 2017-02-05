Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having won armies of new British fans while supporting The Shires last year, rising American country star Canaan Smith is returning to our shores to headline his own tour.

He will be doing a series of UK dates in March including The Deaf Institute in Manchester on March 16.

This includes his appearance at the C2C: Country and Country Music Festival at the O2 in London when he will perform alongside Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker among other big names.

Canaan toured the UK with the popular British duo The Shires at the end of last year during which the Virginia-native fell right into step with country fans across the pond.

He said: “Touring with The Shires last year was a blast. We made a bunch of friends and I can’t wait to get back for another round.”

Canaan was named an Artist To Watch by The Huffington Post, USA Today, Yahoo! Music, Spotify and Rolling Stone.

The singer/songwriter’s first full-length album in 2015, Bronco, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart. The 11-track album includes the RIAA Platinum-certified No 1 hit Love You Like That plus the ultimate country party song, Hole in the Bottle.

Tickets are available from www.CanaanSmith.com.