The winner of this year’s Love Island was at Rosies nightclub to meet fans on Friday night.

Twenty-one-year-old hairdresser Kem Cetinay, from Essex who won the ITV2 show with partner Amber Davies posed for pictures with fans at the Northgate Street nightclub.

Promoter Pez Tellet who putt on the event as part of his Hashtag nights said: “Kem was a delight to work with on the night and nothing was too much trouble. Everybody who wanted to meet him and get a photo did so.

“I think he has the talent and charm to have a long career in the tough world of show business. A very nice guy indeed.”