The bookies’ favourite to win tonight's final of Love Island is coming to Chester .

Twenty-one-year-old hairdresser Kem Cetinay, from Essex, will 'meet, greet and party' with fans at Rosies nightclub in Northgate Street on Friday, August 4.

According to bookies Paddy Power, Kem and his girlfriend Amber Davies, 20 from North Wales are 4/6 favourites to win the competition and scoop the £50,000 prize money.

The ITV2 dating show will draw to a close tonight (July 24) after a third season that has seen a host of unlikely celebrity fans including Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and even Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Promoter Pez Tellett, who is putting on the event as part of his Hashtag nights, said: “Hashtag is delighted to bring yet another household name to Rosies on a Friday night."