Wirral Live has announced the headline act for day two of the festival at Prenton Park next May.

The Libertines, famous for hits such as Can’t Stand Me Now, What Became Of The Likely Lads and Gunga Din, will perform on Saturday, May 20.

The festival takes place from May 19-21.

Formed in the late 1990s, The Libertines have enjoyed a lot of success including a self-entitled album in 2004 which went to the top of the UK Charts.

This is the band’s first concert of the 2017 and the first since their arena tour ended in January 2016 when they wowed crowds at the sold-out O2 Arena in London.

They will be supported by The Coral and Reverend and the Makers for what is sure to be a fantastic night of music at the home of Tranmere Rovers Football Club.

Tranmere Rovers vice chairman Nicola Palios said: “We are absolutely delighted with the names we have been able to attract for Wirral Live.

“We have a superb line-up across the three days with some of the best music acts in the UK coming to Prenton Park.

“Tickets for the other two days have been selling very well and we are expecting that the third night we have announced will prove very popular as well.”

Tranmere Rovers’ Season Ticket holders can buy tickets in a pre-sale from 10am Wednesday, February 8 and general sale tickets are available from 10am Thursday, February 9 at www.wirral.live and http://www.seetickets.com .