Kaiser Chiefs are heading to Aintree Racecourse on Friday, May 19.

The Jockey Club live is hosting Ricky Wilson and co. at the event and thousands of fans are expected to flock to catch the Yorkshire rockers.

The group seem to be looking forward to it as Ricky tells us: "I think everyone has a good day out.

"I think we're lucky as a band actually that we can do lots and lots of different things and our fan base is kind of diverse enough so we can play Glastonbury and we can play a traditional rock festival or whatever that is. And then we can also play at a racecourse to loads of people."

The group boast six successful studio albums including their 2016 release 'Stay Together', which means there's plenty of material for their set to choose from.

Ricky says: "It's got a little bit harder. There's the songs that everybody wants to hear and then we'll play some new songs from the new record which I think keeps us interested.

"We've got quite a lot of songs that everyone knows too so it makes it quite easy."

With their big hits including 'Oh My God' and 'Ruby' the crowd is sure to be energised throughout the day.

Plus there'll be the chance for concert goers to make some money during the horse racing.

Ricky tells us: "Hopefully they've won some money and they've got drunk so then we just try and put on a good show to end it all off.

"Play some hits, get everyone there bouncing and loosening their ties and kicking off their high heels."

(Photo: Danny North)

One track you're guaranteed to hear is their 2005 breakthrough hit.

Ricky says: "I think in the UK 'I Predict A Riot' is our sort of trademark. I think in the UK, the song we play and we absolutely know that it’s gonna be fine is that."

They've come a long way since their million-selling debut album, managing to stay together despite appearances on The Voice and a brief hiatus.

On the group's longevity Ricky says: "We are all still all very keen to be in a band. We always get back together and it feels like the thing we're meant to do.

"I think we’ve had a few ups and downs but on the whole try and write some great songs that we like, the people like, that connect to the audience and play great gigs.

"Being a good live band and a good group of friends and still wanting it and still doing it after all these years. I think that’s the reason that we have managed to stay around."

Now it's time for the group to win over crowds at Aintree but that shouldn't be too difficult with their back catalogue and support from, well, the horses.

As Ricky says: "You've got a load of people who are there to have a good time basically. I guess it makes our job, what’s the word for it? Easier - because they're already ready."

The Kaiser Chiefs play Aintree Racecourse on May 19 and tickets are available from Ticketmaster here.