Acclaimed singer-songwriter Imelda May has added extra dates to her upcoming tour due to phenomenal demand and she has announced a Cheshire date among them.

The Irish superstar will be hitting the road in November and the tour includes a date at the Parr Hall in Warrington on Monday, November 13.

Another highlight of her tour will be a headline show London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, where Imelda supported The Who in April in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Imelda’s new single Girl I Used to Be is taken from her top five new album Life. Love. Flesh. Blood and follows the BBC Radio 2-playlisted singles Call Me, Black Tears and Should’ve Been You.

A hauntingly beautiful acoustic ballad, Girl I Used To Be is a memoir of Imelda’s life growing up in the Liberties area of Dublin and the lessons learned which she will pass on to her daughter.

She said: “I love those old story songs where you’re taken on a journey from beginning to end.

“Songs you’re riveted with, like when you’re in the car and you sit in the driveway because you can’t turn the radio off, you have to listen to the end of the story.

“The lyrics are about my family and my daughter, and myself and my life growing up in Dublin.

“We didn’t have much money but my parents are fabulous, creative and open-minded people; they gave me art and literature and encouraged me to do whatever was in my heart, and I want to do that with my daughter.”

One of the most critically acclaimed releases of 2017, the album spent over a month in the Top 20 and recently returned to the Top 10.

Imelda has promoted the new album with performances on BBC1’s The One Show and The Graham Norton Show, and ITV’s Tonight at the London Palladium.

She also appeared on Chris Evans’ BBC Radio 2 show to perform a brilliant cover of U2’s I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For, and recently joined The Guardian for a webchat.

Produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett, Life. Love. Flesh. Blood was recorded over seven days in Los Angeles and features musical contributions from Jeff Beck, Jools Holland (who discovered Imelda) and an accomplished group of backing musicians who between them have performed with the likes of Tom Waits, Robert Plant and The Last Shadow Puppets.

Imelda ended her recent UK and Ireland tour with three sold-out shows at Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre, following a triumphant sold-out gig at London Palladium.

She then headed to the US where she performed a series of prestigious headline shows, including New York’s Webster Hall, after several support dates with Elvis Costello.

Imelda has become one of Ireland’s most celebrated female artists, has performed alongside legendary stars including Lou Reed and Smokey Robinson, and can count high profile figures like Bob Dylan and Bono as fans.

Tickets to the show on Monday, November 13 are on sale now, priced £35 and £25 with VIP packages available for £99. Call 01925 442345 or visit www.pyramidparrhall.com.