A packed day of folk music, dance and song will take place at the revitalised Hoole Community Centre, in Westminster Road, Hoole on Saturday, February 25.

Organised by the people who run the Chester Folk Festival each May, the annual Folk Day brings together the best in local and national musicians and is always a popular and well-attended event.

The action begins at midday with a chance for all who wish to sing or play a tune in the music and song session, followed in the afternoon by the main concert where the headline act is Jez Lowe.

One of the UK’s finest songwriters, Jez seems to be always capable of writing, playing and singing, with real style and class, songs that are amusing, moving, thought-provoking and entertaining, a talent that has kept him at the top of his game since the 1980s.

Also appearing will be The Askew Sisters, Emily and Hazel, who are fast becoming one of the most popular and respected duos on the English folk scene. From dark ballads to uplifting dance tunes, using fiddle, melodeon and concertina to breathtaking effect, they play with driving energy and the unity of two people who have played together all their lives.

Another family band taking part will be local harmony trio The Waite Collective. Mother Mal with daughters Rebecca and Katrina are something of a fixture on the local and national folk scenes where they delight audiences with their intricate three part harmonies.

Completing the concert line-up are popular Chester band The Time Bandits with their unusual blend of Anglo-European folk and renaissance dance music together with traditional folk tunes and songs and an increasing proportion of self-penned items.

Although in the past they have concentrated mainly on concert work, in recent years they have also established a firm fan base on the ceilidh circuit.

For the less energetically inclined there will be the alternative of an evening folk club offering another chance to see some of the afternoon’s guest artists.

Advance booking is advised through the Folk Festival website www.chesterfolk.org.uk/folkday.html.