Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tribute bands galore will be in action at a special musical event taking place in Frodsham next month.

Tribute on the Hill will be held at Manley Road on Saturday, July 29 from noon to 11pm.

Gates will open at 9am for anyone wanting to set up camp with the main arena open from noon.

(Photo: UGC)

Headlining the event will be tribute bands The Oasis Experience, The Phonics, The Beautiful Couch and The Happy Mondaze.

Local talent will be represented by The Quayz, The Fireflys, The Inner Light, Joe Symes and the Loving Kind, Gareth Keesom and Fay Moore.

Early bird tickets are£15 - normal price £20. Under fives go free, all under 18s must be supervised by an adult at all times.

(Photo: UGC)

There is camping available for those wanting to stay overnight. For tickets call 07545115777.

Local promoter Neil Howard said it was so difficult and expensive to see the real bands these days so this gives everybody the opportunity to hear the music of some of their favourite bands at a family event.

There is free parking on site for anyone wanting to travel by car.