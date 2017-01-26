Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ed Sheeran will play a series of arena shows in the UK this spring, including one in the North West.

The A Team singer, 25, has recently made a giant splash back on the music scene with the release of his third album Divide, named after the mathematical symbol ÷.

Lead tracks Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You rocketed to the top of the charts earlier this month, and now he's backing that up with 14 dates in huge venues around the UK.

The tour brings him to Manchester Arena on April 22 and April 23, and tickets are set to go on sale at 10am on Thursday, February 2, via Ticketmaster and 0844 844 0444.

They will also be available from Manchester Arena but ticket prices are still to be announced.

Some tickets for Sheeran's shows in Glasgow and Dublin are also set to go on pre-sale at 10am on Tuesday, January 31 also via the Ticketmaster website.

The full tour dates are:

April 12-13: 3 Arena, Dublin

April 16-17: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

April 19-20: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

April 22-23: Manchester Arena

April 25-26: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

April 28-29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

May 1-2: The O2, London

The London musician recently confirmed that James Blunt will join him for his American dates, but he not said who we can look forward to on the UK leg of the tour.